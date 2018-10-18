× Wolfchase Galleria Mall to host job fair ahead of holiday rush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Retailers at the Wolfchase Galleria Mall will be holding a job fair ahead of the seasonal rush.

The job fair will be held this Friday, October 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. inside the mall located at 2760 North Germantown Parkway.

The retailers are looking for fill full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

Applicants should come dressed to impress and have multiple copies of their resume on hand. Interviews will be conducted on site.