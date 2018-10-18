× Witnesses: Man robbed at gunpoint, pistol-whipped in Cooper Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for three people who robbed a man at gunpoint in Cooper Young Wednesday evening.

Jennifer Murry says her friend was picking up his wallet from her house near Walker and Tanglewood when the three young men robbed him.

She says he was walking back to his car when they ran up demanding money and his keys. He quickly handed over his wallet.

“But he was disoriented because he had his key fob in his lab jacket in his car, so he couldn’t remember where his keys were and that’s when they hit him,” Murry said.

The suspects hit the victim twice in the head with a gun.

“They hit him in his eyebrow and then his face with a gun. All three kids had a gun.”

Murry saw the kids get out of the victim’s car and run away as he ran back to her house.

That’s surprised her, because the car was running.

“He had a key fob. The car was actually on, but they didn’t realize they could just get in the car and drive it away.”

Neighbor Shane Presley said he noticed the three young men lingering around the street and watched them approach the car.

“I didn’t know there was a person in the car,” he said. “I couldn’t see what they were doing. I had no right or reason to intercede at that point.”

Presley says he saw them run away laughing and found out what they had done.

“I was just in disbelief that I saw all that happen. It wasn’t pitch-black dark. They knew we saw them. They knew that. They waved to us.”

The suspects didn’t get away with much. The victim thought he lost that wallet, so he’d already cancelled the cards.

“He had another wallet on him that they didn’t even get,” said Murry. “So they might’ve gotten $20 off of him.”

She says the suspects looked young and could’ve been teenagers.

If you have any information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.