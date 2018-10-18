Troubled nightclub burglarized while trying to reopen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — V Live Memphis has been empty since June when authorities declared it a public nuisance for multiple incidents, including two homicides at the club.

But this week, those in charged told us they went to court to get an order allowing them to reopen as a regular bar, rather than a strip club.

"It'll be an establishment people can go to and dine. They can watch football games," the club's attorney William Massey said.

But it looks like they've hit a snag. Police say when the managers showed up on Wednesday to have MLGW restore power to the building, they discovered a lot of their club equipment was gone.

The owners estimated it's worth around $10,000, including $4,000 in D.J. equipment.

The building has plenty of surveillance cameras installed. But in this case, police say they were useless because the building didn't have electricity.

“It’s not going to affect our grand opening whatsoever," said the owner, who did not identify himself on the phone.

WREG asked if there would be anything involving a strip club atmosphere in the club.

“We have live entertainment. There’s no stripping," he said.

The club drew mixed reactions from its neighbors.

“I’m not here to talk down on anything. I want every body to make it. So, hopefully they make it," Tierra Young said.

“I think it’s a lie. That’s their gateway: ‘We’re gonna start off as a sports bar and if it does, we're gonna work our way back into a strip club,’” another woman said.

Owners said the grand re-opening will take place next Friday.

Police don’t have any suspect information listed for the burglary.