Police need help finding woman’s killer in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need help tracking down a killer in South Memphis after a 47-year-old woman was discovered murdered in the 200 block of Richmond.

The woman was discovered in an overgrown lot, where shreds of crime scene tape remain, along with questions.

Police received a call about the body Monday morning.

The woman, now identified as Ester Tucker, was found face-down in the field. Police haven’t said how she died.

Neighbors said they don’t know who the victim was.

No one lives on the part of the street where the 47-year-old was found. It’s just a field and a row of white, blighted, boarded-up homes that neighbor JB Patterson says have sat vacant for years.

“Make you be alarmed around here,” he said. “Anybody capable to do anything, you know?”

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.