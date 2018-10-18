× Police: Man burglarized Captain D’s while wearing trash bag as shirt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who was caught on camera burglarizing Captain D’s in downtown Memphis while wearing a trash bag.

Officers responded to the scene in the 100 block of E H Crump just before 4 a.m. on October 10. They noticed the side window had been “broken out and the business had been rummaged through.”

The suspect is described as a black male in his early thirties. He’s approximately 5-feet-10 inches tall and 180 pounds.

He was wearing a trash bag for a shirt, black pants and red shoes.

Anyone who has information on the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.