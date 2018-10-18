× Letter: Missing autistic child still alive in west Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Where is Joe Clyde Daniels? It’s a question that has stumped authorities in Dickson, Tennessee for months. But now investigators are looking into an anonymous letter that claims the boy is alive and well in west Tennessee.

According to WTVF, the 5-year-old’s grandparents recently received a hand written note claiming the child’s mother, Krystal Daniels, gave the boy away.

“I believe Krystal got Joe’s clothes, packed them into a bag… and left Joe on the side of the road,” the letter read. The sender then listed several names of people involved but those names have not been released to the public.

It goes on to say that Daniels is possibly in Jackson, Tennessee.

The letter- which was turned over to authorities for investigation – contradicts what investigators and the boy’s own parents say happened in early April 2018 when Joe Clyde was reported missing.

According to police reports, the child’s father, Joseph Daniels, confessed to beating him to death, but wouldn’t say where the body was because he didn’t “want the public to know what he did to Joe Clyde.”

As for the mother the agent said she too confessed to her role in the boy’s death. She said she heard Joe Clyde scream and then walked in to find Joseph Daniels on top of the little boy with a closed fist. She then went back to sleep and lied to police the next day about what she knew about the boy’s disappearance.

Both were charged with homicide.

Joe Clyde’s body has not been located.