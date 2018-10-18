× Deputy injured in deadly arrest attempt released from hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County deputy who was shot in a fatal exchange of gunfire with a wanted man Wednesday has been released from the hospital.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was released Thursday afternoon. He was not named.

The suspect, Keyshon Parham, was killed after deputies tracked him to the Eden at Watersedge Apartment complex in Fox Meadows.

Parham was wanted on multiple felony warrants. One of those was issued just last week by the Memphis Police Department following a triple shooting on I-40 at Hollywood on October 9.