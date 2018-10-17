× Woman arrested, children injured following Lamar Avenue crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children were injured and a woman arrested after a serious wreck Tuesday morning.

According to police, Tara Ellis was driving in the area of Lamar Avenue and American Way when she lost control of her car. The vehicle spun out and hit another driver, they said.

The impact of the crash sent a 10-year-old child flying from the vehicle through the passenger window. Thankfully, that child is expected to be okay.

A second child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police said Ellis was charged with aggravated assault, reckless driving, violation of vehicle registration, driving without a license and not having insurance.