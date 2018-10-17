× Police investigating after shots fired at I-240, I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating another case of road rage on the interstate system that ended in shots being fired.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in the area of I-240 and I-40.

Authorities said they are still investigating the incident but told the media no injuries were reported.

The suspect was last seen heading westbound on I-240 towards Covington Pike. They may have been driving a black sedan.

If you know anything call (901) 528-CASH.

This is at least the fourth shooting on the interstate in two weeks.