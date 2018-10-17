× Man accused of receiving drug shipment through the mail, crashing car trying to evade detectives

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was arrested after authorities said he received a shipment of drugs through the mail and led police on a chase.

Around noon on Tuesday the United States Postal Service reported that a parcel possibly containing illegal drugs was shipped to a home in the 7200 block of Bay Hollow Cove.

Detectives said they conducted surveillance on the home and saw the suspicious package being delivered. Fifteen minutes later, two men pulled into the driveway and one of them placed the box into the back of a pickup truck. The driver then got back into his vehicle and took off.

As detectives were following him, the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and that’s when officers tried to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect reportedly refused to stop and the package eventually flew out of the bed of the vehicle onto Riverdale Road.

Detectives stopped chasing the suspect to retrieve the package.

They said the drug inside came back positive for marijuana.

As for the suspect, authorities said after evading police he continued to drive recklessly and was involved in a crash on Hickory Hill from Raines. He tried to escape on foot but was eventually taken into custody.

The suspect was identified by police as 33-year-old Deante Jackson.He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, possession of a control substance with intent to sell, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign and driving without a license.