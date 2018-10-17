Live at 9: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Aretha Franklin & The Power of the Purse

Rev. Jesse Jackson honored at annual award

Vice President Joe Biden, J.R. Pitt Hyde III and Reverend Jesse Jackson will be honored at the Orphuem for their work towards improving civil rights issues here in the country.

Rev. Jackson joined us on Live at 9 prior to the ceremony.

Remembering Aretha Franklin

The Queen of Soul will be honored on Wednesday at the Freedom Awards for her contributions and role in the civil rights and women’s right movements. Aretha Franklin used her creativity and talent to empower those who felt they were being discriminated against.

Her son, Kelf Franklin and grand-daughter Victoire Franklin joined us.

Stopping the cycle of domestic abuse

Across the country, 20 people on average are physically abused by a partner. Here in the Mid-South one Kindred Place is working to stop the cycle of domestic abuse as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Power of the Purse

The Woman’s Foundation of Greater Memphis is working to support and enable women and children to reach their full potential. Next Thursday, they are hosting the Power of the Purse auction at the Children’s Museum of Memphis.

This is all apart of their 2020 strategic plan.

Watercooler Wednesday

This week we were joined by Guess FM’s Steve Conley, 98.1 The Max’s Danni Bruns and WREG’s Austen Onek.