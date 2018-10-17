× Jennifer Lawrence appears in political video on Memphis ballot measure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Actress Jennifer Lawrence is targeting Memphis voters in a new political ad designed to convince people to vote no on three measures up for consideration on Memphis ballots.

“Memphis, you’re about to get blindsided by your own government,” Lawrence says in the 30-second spot circulated by Save IRV. “Tell the politicians they work for us.”

She’s referring to Instant Runoff Voting, a voting system that proponents say would eliminate costly, low-turnout runoff elections in some City Council Districts.

It was approved by voters in 2008, but never put in place.

Memphis City Council members in December voted to insert a question on ballots asking voters to repeal it. Save IRV has filed suit, calling that ballot question, and two other involving term limits, misleading.

The video is below: