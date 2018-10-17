× Former Southaven alderman sentenced to prison on child porn charges

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A former Southaven alderman was sentenced Wednesday to more than seven years in prison for child pornography.

Ronnie Hale will also serve five years under supervision after his release and must pay $3,500 in restitution to a victim.

Hale pleaded guilty in April to charges that he carried computer files with “visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct” across state lines from Tennessee into Mississippi. He resigned his elected office after his December indictment.

Authorities found the pornography when they executed a search warrant following Hale’s arrest for promising money to a woman for sex. Hale’s misdemeanor prostitution case is scheduled for trial April 26 in DeSoto County.