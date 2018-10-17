× Deputy critically injured, suspect dead after shooting at Southeast Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following an overnight shooting in Fox Meadows.

According to the department, the incident happened at the Eden at Watersedge Apartment complex around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The deputy was escorted by Memphis police to the Regional Medical Center.

The suspect was also shot and was pronounced dead on the scene before first responders arrived.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been notified and is en route.

Melissa Moon will have more on News Channel 3 Daybreak.