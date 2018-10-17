× Attempted Walmart shoplifter accused of hitting officer with car, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An attempted shoplifting suspect was taken into custody after police say he hit an officer with his car while trying to flee from a Walmart parking lot.

According to police, the officer was flagged down by a security guard at the Raleigh Lagrange Walmart store in regards to an attempted shoplifting.

After having the suspect identified to him, the officer asked the man to stop, but the man refused. Instead he took off running to a 2006 Pontiac Grand Am and jumped in the front seat.

A struggle ensued and the suspect eventually was able to start the car and pull away from the scene, hitting the officer in the process. Police said the suspect then drove approximately half a mile before he parked his car and tried to hide from officers.

His attempt didn’t work and he was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified by police as Floyd Coburn. He was charged with aggravated assault and resisting detention.

The officer involved is expected to be okay.