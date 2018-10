× Chandler Parsons giving away 1,000 tickets to Grizzlies’ opening game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A thousand Grizzlies fans could get to see the team’s home opener for free Friday, courtesy of Chandler Parsons.

The Grizzlies forward purchased 1,000 tickets for Friday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Parsons will give them away at 2 p.m. Thursday in the FedExForum lobby.