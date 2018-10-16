West Memphis holds last debate for mayoral candidates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis will soon have a new mayor and Tuesday night's debate held at the Civic Center was the final one for all six candidates.

The six candidates include Wayne Croom, Eric Johnson, Fred Leonard, Marco McClendon, Lorenzo Parker and Ramona Taylor. And they all want to focus on different issues in the city.

"I'm focused on public safety issues. I certainly want to grow jobs, focus on economic development and look at some quality of life projects for our citizens," City councilwoman Romona Taylor said.

They key topics during the debate were infrastructure and growth.

"I'm going to increase the economic opportunity for those people and reduce the crime," Taylor said.

Fred Leonard says he wants to focus on education.

"There's a direct correlation for the lack of literacy and education to poverty as well as crime," he said.

Marco McClendon tells me he's already making waves on the City Council.

"I was the one who amended the budget to create the first three Sky Cops. Now we have 49 Sky Cops right here in the city."

Police officer Eric Johnson is on the front lines everyday.

"I want to fight and minimize gun violence and bring jobs, jobs, jobs," Johnson said.

And Lorenzo Parker says the youth need to be a priority.

"I think we need to put down youth in a place, because as older adults we have missed the mark on what the youth need. We're from the outside looking in."

Early voting starts next Tuesday.