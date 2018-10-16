× Suspect accused of posting pornography to hacked Facebook account

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested for allegedly posting inappropriate videos of someone else online.

According to police, Dexstiny Jordan hacked the victim’s Facebook account and shared sexually explicit photos and videos of the woman with the victim’s family, friends and complete strangers.

The photos were originally stored in the victim’s personal Facebook inbox.

The victim was able to identify the 21-year-old as the person responsible after she tried to regain control of the account. She told police the email and phone number that were used to reset the account password belonged to Jordan.

WREG spoke to a sex crimes detective who said cases like this happen all the time.

“Considering you know that we have all kinds of email, Facebook, and Instagram all these different sites where people can actually get instant gratification with revenge video and photos.”

Police have not said how Jordan and the victim are connected.

Jordan was charged with harassment and unlawful exposure.