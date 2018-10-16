× Reports: Mississippi child stabbed, placed in heated oven

SHAW, Miss. — One person was arrested after a small child was reportedly stabbed and placed into a heated oven.

WTVA in Tupelo reported the baby was hurt inside a home on Martin Luther King Drive. It’s unclear when the incident happened but they indicated the baby was found by a relative Monday evening.

One person was taken into custody at that time, but it’s unclear how the infant and the person are connected.

State investigators were called to the scene.