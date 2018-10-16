× Police: Employees net $10,500 in Pizza Hut theft ring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pair of co-workers were taken into custody after they were accused of stealing thousands from Pizza Hut in a matter of weeks.

The Pizza Hut Human Resources Division called Memphis police after they received multiple complaints from card holders about disputed transactions. Each of the transactions happened while Angela Taylor and Tyrone Baker were on the clock, they said.

When confronted, Taylor allegedly confessed to being part of a theft ring operating out of the Southwind Park Cove location. She said someone named “D” would text her a stolen credit card number, the expiration date and zip code, and she would place an order.

To cover their tracks, the suspects would then make a pizza and Baker would deliver it to a man only known as “D.” Baker would then be given an enormous tip on the receipt. That same amount was then taken directly from the store’s cash register.

Between early September and October 13 the trio reportedly stole more than $10,500 from Pizza Hut.

Baker and Taylor were both charged with theft of property and identity theft. The third suspect has not been taken into custody.