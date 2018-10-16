× Pass It On: A deserving father receives help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Memphis man has lost much including a child, two grandchildren and now his car has been totaled in a wreck.

The workers at Wholesale Glass Distributors of Memphis are a close group of people. When one of their employees hit some tough times, they contacted WREG.

Meet out play maker Terri Gordon.

“Terrance is one of our best employees. He’s a great guy. He’s always at work, and he’s dedicated,” Terri said. “So he recently lost a 4-month-old baby. And he comes up here to thank us for the support and love, when he walks out the door he’s in a bad car wreck.”

Unbelievably, the car wreck happened the day of the funeral. And this is not the first time Terrance has been touched by tragedy.

“A few years ago, he lost two grand babies in a fire. He’s a single dad now of a 3-year-old,” Terri said. “There has been great loss in his life, even recently. And now he has been in a car wreck, so now he is not able to work.”

We’re passing on $300 from WREG and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, MS.

Now it’s time to find Terrance. Terri made the call.

To keep our surprise, Terri asked Terrance to come in and sign some papers and attend a short meeting. Before you know it, we were crashing that meeting.

“Tim and News Channel 3 has given us a hand full of money to pass on to you. Alright, hold out your hand,” Terri said.

He counted out the cash. But wait, ‘Also on behalf of Wholesale Glass, we’re throwing in another $300. We know that you’ve been through a lot man. Just remember that we’re family. Just keep that in mind.”

Terrance is genuinely touched.

“Thank you. Thank you. I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

Terrance plans to return to work soon and he’s picking up the pieces of his life, knowing that his family, company and co-workers love and care for him.