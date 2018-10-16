× MPD: Woman finds stolen items, thief on Facebook Marketplace

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman does her own detective work to help police find the person who burglarized her Cordova apartment last week.

Memphis police said two apartments were broken into on the same day at the Woodchase Apartments and said one of the victims identified her next door neighbor as the person responsible.

Police said the woman found some her belonging being sold on marketplace by Shaunais Davis and told them Davis lived next door to her on Chadwick Glen Road.

Investigators said Davis was arrested after officers found some of the stolen items inside her apartment.

Police said Davis also had some of her neighbor’s mail.

Davis is facing charges of aggravated burglary and theft of property.