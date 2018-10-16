Mississippi governor calls for terminations after viral band performance

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant called for the termination of those responsible for a band performance that depicted police officers being held at gunpoint.

Pictures of the Forest Hill High School band’s performance circulated on social media Saturday, showing students dressed as medical personnel holding SWAT team members at gunpoint as the band played. The performance took place at a football game between Forest Hill and Brookhaven High School, just days after two Brookhaven officers were killed while responding to reports of shots fired at a home.

“Whoever let those children or instructed those children to reenact of the murder of law enforcement officers during a football game in Brookhaven, Mississippi should be fired,” said Gov. Bryant.

“We cannot continue to let someone who led these children in that direction continue to lead children, hold the adults responsible not just the band director but whoever knew about this.”

“The good Forest Hill band members I’m sure they were doing like all the rest of us would have done if our band director told us to do something we’ll go do it. They deserve better than they are getting and so do the families of the fallen.”

As for those who attacked the students themselves, Gov. Bryant said those people need to leave the state.

“Any idiot that would say something racial towards a child needs to find somewhere else to live because we don’t want them here in Mississippi.”

The band has been suspended for the rest of the year, WJTV reported.