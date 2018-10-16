Manhunt Monday: Who killed Martavious Webb?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Teneka and Michael Taper had their lives turned upside down in December 2016. Their son Martavious Webb was walking near American Way and Getwell when he was hit by a truck.

Webb didn't survive.

And to make matters worse, police say the driver who hit him kept going.

"I am so hurt. I cry because I miss him. And I smile because I know God is going to make it right. That's the only hope that we have," Michael said. "I love my son, and he was a great child. That young man, he had a heart of gold. He would do anything for anybody."

Webb's father says his son spent most of his time at work trying to make extra cash to help out his family.

He says his son didn't have any enemies and he can't understand how someone could hit his son and leave him in the middle of the street to die.

Memphis Police say the driver may have been driving a white truck.

"This has affected my family to the point that we almost fell apart," Michael said.

If you know who killed Martavious Webb, call the Memphis Police Department at (901)-528-CASH. All calls are confidential.