Fugitive wanted in brutal hammer attack captured in Texas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fugitive wanted in connection to a violent hammer attack more than two years ago in the Bluff City was captured over the weekend in Texas.

Authorities in Harris County said last week they received a tip as to the whereabouts of Zaciaro Moore, a fugitive from Memphis wanted on attempted murder charges.

On Sunday, they responded to the 10300 block of Mills Pass Drive where they located Moore. He was taken into custody and placed in the local jail to await extradition to Memphis.

Texas authorities said Moore was also wanted for crimes in their state.

In April 2016, WREG reported a man named Zaciaro Moore was charged after police said he beat a man in the head with a hammer.

Police said the victim was bashed in the head at least 10 times. The attack left the man fighting for his life.

Blood and cuts covered the man’s face, and there were knots all over his head.

According to the affidavit, Moore got away with the victim’s phone, wallet, TV and his car.

MPD caught up to Moore about one mile away at the Summer Trace Apartments. Moore allegedly admitted to the attack and told police it all started because of an argument as he was lying in bed with the victim.