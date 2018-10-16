× Express get their schedule for the inaugural AAF season

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – October 16, 2018 – The Alliance of American Football today announced its 10-week, 40-game inaugural regular season schedule. The historic first snap will take place February 9, 2019, at 8:00pm ET with the Orlando Apollos hosting the Atlanta Legends at Spectrum Stadium, while the San Diego Fleet open at The Alamodome against the San Antonio Commanders. Rounding out opening weekend, on Sunday, February 10, 2019, the Birmingham Iron will host the Memphis Express at Legion Field Stadium, and the Arizona Hotshots will welcome the Salt Lake Stallions to Sun Devil Stadium.

The Saturday opening night slate features head ball coach Steve Spurrier’s much anticipated return to the sidelines for the Apollos and veteran head coach Brad Childress at the reigns of the Legends along with the coaching debut of Michael Vick as the team’s offensive coordinator. Deep in the heart of Texas fans will get their first look at San Diego’s newest pro football team and the exciting return of football to San Antonio with Mike Martz and the Fleet taking on Mike Riley and the Commanders.

Sunday’s Week 1 action features the head coaching debut of Tim Lewis and Trent Richardson’s return to Alabama as the Iron take on head coach Mike Singletary’s Express defense. From 1999-2002, Rick Neuheisel’s Washington Huskies battled Dennis Erickson’s Oregon State Beavers, with the Huskies winning the series 3-1 over that stretch. Now, they go head-to-head at the pro level when the Hotshots take on the Stallions.

“One of the driving factors behind the vision of The Alliance was the fact that millions of Americans simply stop watching sports and playing fantasy every February, the moment a Super Bowl champion is crowned,” said Charlie Ebersol, co-founder and CEO, The Alliance. “There’s a significant void in the market that will now be filled with top-flight, professional football. The reception thus far in each of our eight markets has been tremendous, and unveiling our season one schedule is yet another significant milestone for the league. There are exciting match ups and story lines unfolding, and The Alliance is looking forward to giving fans exactly what they want – more football.”

Additional schedule highlights include:

Professional football makes its return to San Diego week 2 as the San Diego Fleet take on the Atlanta Legends at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium.

Mike Riley makes his head coaching return to San Diego in Week 3, this time on the opposing sideline, as he leads the San Antonio Commanders against the Fleet at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium.

After serving as the University of Utah co-offensive coordinator from 2013-2016, Dennis Erickson returns to Rice-Eccles Stadium, as the Stallions face the Hotshots in a week 3 showdown.

Week 4 is highlighted by three Saturday match ups, including defensive-minded Mike Singletary versus offensive guru Mike Martz.

Week 6 features a showdown between Steve Spurrier and Rick Neuheisel as two high-powered offenses look to make a statement when the Orlando Apollos host the Arizona Hotshots.

In Week 7, two former Oregon State head coaches collide as Mike Riley’s San Antonio Commanders square off against Dennis Erickson’s Salt Lake Stallions.

The regular season concludes the weekend of April 12, with the top two teams in the Eastern and Western Conference advancing to the playoffs.

Fans looking to secure tickets early for the inaugural season can purchase season ticket seat deposits for $50 on a first-come, first-served basis on AAF.com or by calling 1-833-AAF-2019.

The Alliance of American Football 2019 Schedule **

Week 1

Saturday, February 9, 2019

Atlanta Legends at Orlando Apollos

San Diego Fleet at San Antonio Commanders 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT

Sunday, February 10, 2019

Memphis Express at Birmingham Iron

Salt Lake Stallions at Arizona Hotshots

Week 2

Saturday, February 16, 2019

Salt Lake Stallions at Birmingham Iron

Arizona Hotshots at Memphis Express

Sunday, February 17, 2019

Orlando Apollos at San Antonio Commanders

Atlanta Legends at San Diego Fleet

Week 3

Saturday, February 23, 2019

Arizona Hotshots at Salt Lake Stallions

Memphis Express at Orlando Apollos

Sunday, February 24, 2019

Birmingham Iron at Atlanta Legends

San Antonio Commanders at San Diego Fleet

Week 4

Saturday, March 2, 2019

San Antonio Commanders at Birmingham Iron

Orlando Apollos at Salt Lake Stallions

San Diego Fleet at Memphis Express

Sunday, March 3, 2019

Atlanta Legends at Arizona Hotshots

Week 5

Saturday, March 9, 2019

Orlando Apollos at Birmingham Iron

Salt Lake Stallions at San Diego Fleet

Sunday, March 10, 2019

Memphis Express at Atlanta Legends

San Antonio Commanders at Arizona Hotshots

Week 6

Saturday, March 16, 2019

Memphis Express at Salt Lake Stallions

Arizona Hotshots at Orlando Apollos

Sunday, March 17, 2019

San Antonio Commanders at Atlanta Legends

Birmingham Iron at San Diego Fleet

Week 7

Saturday, March 23, 2019

Orlando Apollos at Atlanta Legends

Salt Lake Stallions at San Antonio Commanders

Sunday, March 24, 2019

Birmingham Iron at Memphis Express

San Diego Fleet at Arizona Hotshots

Week 8

Saturday, March 30, 2019

San Diego Fleet at Salt Lake Stallions

Orlando Apollos at Memphis Express

Sunday, March 31, 2019

Arizona Hotshots at San Antonio Commanders

Atlanta Legends at Birmingham Iron

Week 9

Saturday, April 6, 2019

Memphis Express at San Antonio Commanders

San Diego Fleet at Orlando Apollos

Sunday, April 7, 2019

Salt Lake Stallions at Atlanta Legends

Birmingham Iron at Arizona Hotshots

Week 10

Friday, April 12, 2019

San Antonio Commanders at Salt Lake Stallions

Saturday, April 13, 2019

Atlanta Legends at Memphis Express

Sunday, April 14, 2019

Birmingham Iron at Orlando Apollos

Arizona Hotshots at San Diego Fleet

**Dates subject to change

About The Alliance of American Football

Led by some of the most respected football minds in the game, The Alliance of American Football is a dynamic professional football league fueled by an unprecedented Alliance between players, fans and the game. Founded by TV and film producer Charlie Ebersol and Hall of Famer Bill Polian, The Alliance will feature eight teams with 50-player rosters playing a 10-week regular season schedule in the spring beginning February 9, 2019 on CBS, followed by two playoff rounds and culminating with the championship game the weekend of April 26-28, 2019.

The eight cities, stadiums and head coaches are as follows:

Orlando Apollos / Spectrum Stadium / Steve Spurrier

Atlanta Legends / Georgia State Stadium / Brad Childress

Memphis Express / Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium / Mike Singletary

Salt Lake Stallions / Rice-Eccles Stadium / Dennis Erickson

Arizona Hotshots / Sun Devil Stadium / Rick Neuheisel

San Diego Fleet / San Diego County Credit Union Stadium / Mike Martz

Birmingham Iron / Legion Field Stadium / Tim Lewis

San Antonio Commanders / Alamodome / Mike Riley

Fans will be able to stream Alliance match ups live via the free Alliance app while accessing integrated gaming options with real rewards — for themselves and the players they are cheering on. With a focus on player well-being on and off the field, The Alliance will provide players with a commitment to safety and state-of-the-art equipment as well as a comprehensive bonus system, post-football career planning, financial counseling and scholarship support for post secondary education. For more information, visit https://aaf.com/.