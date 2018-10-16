× Early Voting polling locations, sample ballots by county

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting begins on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, and WREG has you covered with all the information you need to know before you head to the polls.

For information in your area, find your county below.

Chester County

Location: Henderson City Hall

Dates: October 17, 2018 to November 1, 2018



View the Sample Ballot

Contact: (731) 989-4039

Crockett County

Dates: October 17, 2018 to November 1, 2018

Times: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesdays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays 9 a.m. – noon

View the Sample Ballots

Contact: (731) 696-5465

Dyer County

Dates: October 17, 2018 to November 1, 2018

Location: Dyer County Election Commission

Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday from 9 a.m. – noon

Location: Dyersburg Mall

Monday to Saturday from 1 p.m. – 6 pm

View the Sample Ballot

Contact: (731) 286-4268

Fayette County

Dates: October 17, 2018 to November 1, 2018

Location: Election Commission Office in Somerville

Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dates: October 18, 2018 to October 20, 2018

Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dates: October 24, 2018 to October 27, 2018

Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

View the Sample Ballots

Contact: (615) 741-7956

Gibson County

Dates: October 17, 2018 to November 1, 2018

Location: Trenton Courthouse

Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturdays 9 a.m. – noon

Location: Medina City Hall

Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturdays 9 a.m. – noon

View the Sample Ballot

Contact: (731) 855-7669

Hardeman County

Dates: October 17, 2018 to November 1, 2018

View the Sample Ballot

Contact: (731) 658-4751

Haywood County

Early Voting locations, dates and times

View the Sample Ballot

Contact: (731) 772-1760

Lauderdale County

View the Sample Ballot

Contact (731) 635-2881

Madison County

Dates: October 17, 2018 to November 1, 2018

Location: Madison County Agricultural Complex

Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. – noon

View the Sample Ballot: General Election

View the Sample Ballot: Medon City Election

View the Sample Ballot: Three Way City Election

Contact: (731) 660-1796

McNairy County

View the Sample Ballot

Contact: (731) 645-6432

Shelby County

Early Voting locations, dates and times

View the Sample Ballot

Contact: (901) 222-1200

Tipton County

Early Voting locations, dates and times

View the Sample Ballot

Contact: (901) 476-0223