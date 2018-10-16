Early Voting polling locations, sample ballots by county
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting begins on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, and WREG has you covered with all the information you need to know before you head to the polls.
For information in your area, find your county below.
Chester County
Location: Henderson City Hall
Dates: October 17, 2018 to November 1, 2018
Contact: (731) 989-4039
Crockett County
Dates: October 17, 2018 to November 1, 2018
Times: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Wednesdays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturdays 9 a.m. – noon
Contact: (731) 696-5465
Dyer County
Dates: October 17, 2018 to November 1, 2018
Location: Dyer County Election Commission
Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday from 9 a.m. – noon
Location: Dyersburg Mall
Monday to Saturday from 1 p.m. – 6 pm
Contact: (731) 286-4268
Fayette County
Dates: October 17, 2018 to November 1, 2018
Location: Election Commission Office in Somerville
Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Contact: (615) 741-7956
Gibson County
Dates: October 17, 2018 to November 1, 2018
Location: Trenton Courthouse
Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturdays 9 a.m. – noon
Location: Medina City Hall
Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturdays 9 a.m. – noon
Contact: (731) 855-7669
Hardeman County
Dates: October 17, 2018 to November 1, 2018
Contact: (731) 658-4751
Haywood County
Early Voting locations, dates and times
Contact: (731) 772-1760
Lauderdale County
Contact (731) 635-2881
Madison County
Dates: October 17, 2018 to November 1, 2018
Location: Madison County Agricultural Complex
Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. – noon
View the Sample Ballot: General Election
View the Sample Ballot: Medon City Election
View the Sample Ballot: Three Way City Election
Contact: (731) 660-1796
McNairy County
Contact: (731) 645-6432
Shelby County
Early Voting locations, dates and times
Contact: (901) 222-1200
Tipton County
Early Voting locations, dates and times
Contact: (901) 476-0223