Convicted Whitehaven killer sentenced to 25 years without parole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing an acquaintance at the Grizzly Mart in Whitehaven last year was sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

Kejuan King was convicted of second-degree murder in August in connection to the death of Adarrell “AJ” Anderson.

Authorities said Anderson stopped at the gas station and was filling up his car when he got into an argument with King. The two knew one another and had an ongoing dispute, prosecutors said.

Anderson was shot multiple times during the argument and died.

WREG was told the 23-year-old victim was a father of three and at the time of his death had another child on the way.

Anderson will not be eligible for parole.