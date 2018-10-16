× Alliance to open Saturday night after Super Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Alliance of American Football will begin its first season the night of Feb. 9, the Saturday after the Super Bowl, when the Atlanta Legends visit the Orlando Apollos, and the San Diego Fleet are at the San Antonio Commanders.

On the next day, the eight-team, 10-week league will have the Memphis Express at the Birmingham Iron, and the Salt Lake Stallions visiting the Arizona Hotshots.

Some well-known football figures are part of the league co-founded by Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Polian. Steve Spurrier coaches Orlando, while Brad Childress is head coach in Atlanta and has Michael Vick as his offensive coordinator. Another Hall of Famer, Mike Singletary, is the head coach of the Express.

The final regular-season weekend will be April 12-14, with playoffs to follow. The league’s championship game will be played the weekend of April 26-28.

CBS is the league’s television partner and will televise one of the openers on Feb 9, as well as the championship game.

The full schedule for the Memphis Express is below.

Sunday, February 10, 2019

Memphis Express at Birmingham Iron

Saturday, February 16, 2019

Arizona Hotshots at Memphis Express

Saturday, February 23, 2019

Memphis Express at Orlando Apollos

Saturday, March 2, 2019

San Diego Fleet at Memphis Express

Sunday, March 10, 2019

Memphis Express at Atlanta Legends

Saturday, March 16, 2019

Memphis Express at Salt Lake Stallions

Sunday, March 24, 2019

Birmingham Iron at Memphis Express

Saturday, March 30, 2019

Orlando Apollos at Memphis Express

Saturday, April 6, 2019

Memphis Express at San Antonio Commanders

Saturday, April 13, 2019

Atlanta Legends at Memphis Express

**Dates subject to change