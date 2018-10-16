× Admissions suspended at home for the aged in west Tennessee

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — A Tennessee board has suspended admissions to an Arlington home for the aged after an investigation found several problems at the facility.

The Tennessee Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities said in a news release Monday that Caring Estates has been ordered not to admit new residents. The release said investigators found violations related to administration, admissions, personal services, life safety and resident rights at the eight-bed facility in Shelby County.

A special monitor has been appointed to review its operations.

Admissions to a home for the aged may be suspended when conditions are detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of residents.

The facility has the right to a hearing regarding the suspension.