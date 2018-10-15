× Young man charged after firing shots at car thieves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was taken into custody after police say he opened fire on two thieves as they got away with his father’s car.

According to police Charles Preyer left the car running while he went inside the Marathon gas station in the 2500 block of Jackson. While he was inside, two men jumped in the Grand Prix and started to drive away from the store.

Preyer ran outside, drew a weapon and started firing shots at the vehicle as it sped away, police said. Officers said he fired six to eight times, and all of the shots were fired towards Jackson Avenue.

He was taken into custody and charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The suspects who stole the car have not been identified.