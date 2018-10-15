× Vehicle involved in fender bender leads police on chase, crashes near Riverdale School

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A wrecked vehicle led police on a pursuit down Poplar Avenue early Monday morning before crashing again near Miller Farms and causing a lockdown at Riverdale School.

According to officials, police responded to a three-vehicle crash at Poplar Avenue and Riverdale around 7 a.m. Monday. One of the drivers fled the scene in a stolen 2017 Infinity Q50 and crashed near Miller Farms.

The driver – identified by police as Wesley Joyner – then bailed out of the car and led police on a foot chase before being taken into custody.

Due to the proximity, authorities alerted school leaders at Riverdale School to the situation. They decided to go into lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.

One person involved in the initial crash was injured but that person is expected to be okay.