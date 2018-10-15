× SCS places Cromwell Elementary on lock down after gunshots were heard near campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cromwell Elementary was placed on lock down Monday afternoon after gunshots could be heard near the campus, officials with Shelby County Schools said.

SCS released a statement saying:

“We heard about the shots being fired near the campus, so the school has been placed on lock down as a safety precaution while the matter is being investigated. All students and staff are safe inside the school, and parents have been informed that dismissal is being delayed temporarily.”

This is a developing story.