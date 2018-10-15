Police looking for suspects in downtown armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cameras captured two men near Gayoso and Fourth after they got out of a Ford Mustang.

It was around midnight Saturday when officers say the pair approached a man who was just walking down the sidewalk. Officers say the man in the black hoodie pulled out a silver handgun and demanded money.

The victim tried to fight back but eventually handed over everything in his pockets.

The robbers hopped back into their car and got away.

MPD is asking everyone to be alert and they try to find the robbers and they're increasing patrols in the area.

MPD's Cyberwatch shows several crimes reported within a half-mile radius of City Hall this weekend, including burglary, theft and simple assaults.

We also looked at the same area over the past three months.

There were 357 crimes reported including eight aggravated assaults, five robberies and even a tragic shooting on South Front near the farmer's market that left Memphis Chamber of Commerce CEO Phil Trenary dead.

"I mean, I come downtown all of the time. I don't really have any problems. Anything can happen anywhere. People are crazy," a resident said.

In a statement, MPD offered safety advice, saying:

"Criminals are looking for easy targets. When possible, travel in groups and reduce usage of your phone or other hand held devices that divide your attention."

WREG reached out to the Downtown Memphis Commission about the recent crime but have yet to hear back.

If you recognize the men in the video, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.