Officials discuss TBI’s involvement in officer-involved shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On the heels of an officer-involved shooting last month Memphis Police, the Shelby County Sheiff's Office and agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are discussing TBI's involvement in officer-involved shootings county-wide at a County Commissioners meeting.

Some board members were concerned that they didn't have enough time to read through the amendment documents that were presented regarding officer-involved incidents in Shelby County.

So majority of the members voted that the resolution be sent back to the committee for review.

During the meeting, TBI agents made it very clear they are in drastic need of resources.

They have 11 field agents cover 21 counties and they send five to seven field agents and forensic scientists to scenes involving officers.

They're concerned about the challenges they may face if they are involved in every death and injury.

The TBI also mentioned another concern that also raised a red flag to some board members.

The Memphis Police Association has decided not to allow their officers to interview with TBI after an officer-involved shooting.

The TBI thinks this makes it harder for them. However, officers say they will still give statements to their internal affairs. But not speaking with the TBI is a way to protect their officer's rights, just as any other citizen.

"Like we told the TBI, you're going to get the statements. That's no problem. But it's a matter of how you get the statements. So we're not going to throw officers under the bus. We're not going to do that," Mike Williams, with the Memphis Police Association, said.

Officers have a procedure manual for internal investigations. And to make it clear, police said they don't have a problem working with the TBI.