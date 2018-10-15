× Memphis organization puts spotlight on human trafficking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis organization known for decades of volunteer service and enriching the lives of African Americans helped put the spotlight on the problem of human trafficking.

The Memphis Chapter of the Links, Inc. teamed up with FedEx and the FBI Citizens Academy Memphis Alumni Association.

They’re sponsoring “The Kemba Smith Story and Human Trafficking Youth Advisory Forum” at Baptist Memorial Hospital-East on Walnut Grove Road.

On Friday, Kemba Smith Pradia shared her story of domestic abuse. She and FBI Supervisory Special Agent Tracey Branch also talked about how human trafficking is a form of modern day slavery.

Both Pradia and Branch were guest speakers at the event Saturday.