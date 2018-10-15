× Man accused of recording explicit videos without woman’s consent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after a woman told police she found video of herself on a porn website.

According to police, the woman found out about the video and located it on a publicly viewed website. She was able to identify the man to police as Reginald Logan and said she never gave him consent to record her.

To make matters worse, the woman said underneath the video someone had listed her name, home address, phone number and an ad for her “services.”

Logan admitted to recording several sexual videos of the victim but said he did not post them to the internet.

The 32-year-old was taken into custody and charged with photographing persons without consent.