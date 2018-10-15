× Heavy rain causes flooding in Turrell, Arkansas

TURRELL, Ark. — On Monday morning, a steady “wind blown” rain brought a world of problems to people on Gum Street in Turrell, Arkansas.

Alander Dyson says this isn’t the first time flooding like this has happened in his neighborhood. And like times before, he knows who’ll get the worst of it.

“It’s still raining and water is going to be back in the house again,” he said. “The young lady on the end is flooded. And other people’s houses are going to be flooded simply because the drainage system in the city is not what it’s supposed to be.”

People we talked with all seem to agree the town’s drainage culverts aren’t doing their jobs. They’re clogging up and forcing storm water back into their homes.

Instead of being in school Monday, D’quenton Scott and his brother D’quan Scott are stood knee-deep in water as they tried to unclog the culvert in their flooded front yard.

“I think somebody should be out here trying to help. But as you can see, nobody’s trying to do anything. So I’m out here trying to do what I can,” D’quenton, 11, said.

Mayor Dorothy Cooper was out inspecting the damage Monday and directed city crews to place sandbags at some of the homes on Gum Street.

She knows the drainage system is in need of repairs, but the money just isn’t there. She’s trying to get the state to assist with funds and hopes residents will be patient.

“I understand that my citizens are upset. I’m upset, because I’ve reached out to try and bring in the necessary entities to help us recitify this issue.”

Mayor Cooper has contacted the Red Cross and Crittenden County EMA for assistance.

A shelter has been set up at Union Grove Church in Turrell, Arkansas.