× FedEx hiring material handlers at job event Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Looking for a job? FedEx is looking to hire permanent part-time material handlers.

Onsite interviews will be conducted this Wednesday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5100 Poplar Avenue in the eighth floor conference room.

Hourly rates start at $13 per hour and the job does provide vision and dental benefits.

Interested applicants should be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license in order to be considered. They must also be available for a minimum of 17.5 hours a week.

For more information on the material handler position, click here.

To look at all the jobs available through FedEx, click here.