Woman critically injured in double hit-and-runs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was rushed to the hospital after being struck by two vehicles on Saturday night.

Police say the victim was struck at the intersection of Perkins and Knight Arnold. Officers responded to the scene at around 9:50 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say both vehicles left the scene going northbound on Perkins.

If you have any information regarding these hit-and-runs, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.