Shooting on Millington naval base leaves one dead, three in custody

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — One person is dead and three are in custody after a shooting at the Naval Support Activity base in Millington.

The Naval Public Affairs office said the shooting was reported at 2:51 a.m. Sunday at a recreational lodging area at Attu Street north of Navy Road, near the base’s golf course.

The person who rented the lodging space was sponsored by a military dependent, which the Navy said would be a spouse or child of a military member.

None of the people involved were active military, the Navy said.

The person who was injured was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Millington Police Department is handling the case along with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.