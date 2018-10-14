× Police: Man shot in Cordova, transported to hospital in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in the 8100 block of North Forest Park Drive in Cordova on Sunday night, Memphis Police said.

Officers responded to the scene just after 7:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital.

Police say the suspects were seen occupying a newer model black vehicle. Possibly a Nissan or Volkswagan.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.