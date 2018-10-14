× Police: Man critically injured in North Memphis shooting; suspect wanted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the 2100 block of Howell Avenue in North Memphis on Sunday night, Memphis Police said.

Officers responded to the scene at 9:45 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital.

Police say the suspect was occupying a white Nissan Altima with another male in the vehicle.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.