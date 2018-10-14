× Man shot dead in Frayser; police seek persons of interest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed Saturday night in Frayser and police are searching for several people who may be connected.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Dellwood at 10:30. They found a male victim with a gunshot wound, who was taken to Regional One.

That victim later died.

Sunday morning, Memphis police released a photo of several people they said were on the scene at the time of the shooting. Police want to speak to those people and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

35.212688 -90.015635