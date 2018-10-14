× Man charged in Circle K armed robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery of the Circle K store on Stage Road.

Police say Darrin Loverson, 28, robbed the Circle K in the 5000 block of Stage Road on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

According to police, Loverson was armed with a knife during the robbery.

He reportedly stole cash and two packages of cigarettes before leaving the store on foot.

Police interviewed an employee of the store. The employee was able to positively identify Loverson as the suspect.

Loverson has been charged with aggravated robbery. He is expected to be in court on Monday.