Sheriff's office: Man accused in deadly domestic violence attack commits suicide in jail cell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A man accused of killing his girlfriend in a gruesome attack in front of neighbors a week ago killed himself in his jail cell, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday night.

Santrez Traylor, 34, was charged with murder and assault in the death of Amanda Petrowski. The two had children together.

Traylor was found unresponsive around 3 p.m. Saturday by jail staff in his single man cell at 201 Poplar, SCSO Lt. Anthony Buckner said in a statement.

He was taken by ambulance to Regional One Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The preliminary cause of death is suicide, Buckner said.

Traylor was reportedly seen outside his home on Carnes near Orange Mound on the night of Oct. 7, hitting Petrowski in the head with a brick and then running over her with a car.