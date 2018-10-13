× Grizzlies finalize 2018-19 regular season roster

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies waived guard Markel Crawford, guard Brandon Goodwin and center Doral Moore to finalize the team’s opening night roster for the 2018-19 regular season, General Manager Chris Wallace announced Saturday.

The Grizzlies’ roster stands at 17 players, including two-way players D.J. Stephens and Yuta Watanabe, who will be eligible to play for both the Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate. An updated roster is attached.

Crawford (6-4, 210) competed in five preseason games and averaged 0.4 points and 0.8 rebounds in 5.8 minutes after he was signed by Memphis on August 15.

Goodwin (6-2, 180) appeared in four preseason games and averaged 3.3 points in 5.8 minutes after signing with the Grizzlies on September 4.

Moore (7-1, 280) saw action in three preseason games and averaged 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 4.6 minutes after he was signed by Memphis on August 30.