Would-be robbers run off by 83-year-old lady's quick action

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When carjackers tried to take on an 83-year-old woman in South Memphis, she wasn’t having it.

With some help from a higher power, she says, she sent the would-be robbers running.

Mattie Harvey has been pulling up to the same garage at the same house on Hamilton Street since 1961. Her age apparently made her an inviting target for thieves as she pulled into the driveway after church Wednesday night.

She heard a knock on her window, then was surrounded by three young men with a gun pointed right at her.

“First thing I thought about, ‘Oh, they’re gonna shoot me in my face,’ but they said, seemed like they said all together, ‘Get out of the car,'” she recalled.

What she did next took the crooks by surprise. Harvey says she even surprised herself.

“I just start screaming as loud as I could, and it seemed, like that, something within me said punch the horn.”

The blaring of her car horn and Harvey’s screams were loud enough to send the crooks running.

Turns out, she was the second target on Hamilton Street.

The night before, just two houses down, a man says someone walked up to him in his driveway, shoved a gun in his face, and demanded his keys. The 71-year-old cooperated, and two thieves drove off in his SUV.

Police spotted it hours later in Southeast Memphis, where five to six guys bailed after a short chase.

Were it not for her screams or honking, Harvey probably wouldn’t be driving her car today. But she’s not taking credit.

“It was God. It was God. It couldn’t have been nobody else but God.”

Police still haven’t caught up with the carjackers and neither of the victims had a detailed description of them.