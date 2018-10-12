× Woman charged with posting nude photos of ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend on Facebook

LAKELAND, Tenn. — A Lakeland woman is facing charges after she allegedly posted nude photos of her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend on Facebook.

Caprice Holmes, 22, is charged with unlawful exposure.

A Shelby County arrest warrant says on Holmes posted the photos of the other woman Tuesday without her permission “in retaliation because she was angry.”

Those photos could be seen by the victim’s friends, causing her to be upset and embarrassed.