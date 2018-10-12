Warrant issued for man in connection to warehouse murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A warrant has been issued for a man wanted by police in connection to a deadly shooting a month ago.
Garrick Rose has been charged with first-degree murder and employment of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony.
According to police, Garrick Rose and the victim Timothy Wilkins had been involved in an argument before Wilkins was shot multiple times on Thursday, September 13 inside a warehouse in the 4600 block of Damascus.
The 46-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.
If you know where Rose is call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.