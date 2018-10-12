× Warrant issued for man in connection to warehouse murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A warrant has been issued for a man wanted by police in connection to a deadly shooting a month ago.

Garrick Rose has been charged with first-degree murder and employment of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony.

According to police, Garrick Rose and the victim Timothy Wilkins had been involved in an argument before Wilkins was shot multiple times on Thursday, September 13 inside a warehouse in the 4600 block of Damascus.

The 46-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

If you know where Rose is call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.